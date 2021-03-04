VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE SERPENT on Netflix

Inspired by real events, The Serpent reveals the story of serial conman Charles Sobhraj (Golden Globe nominee Tahar Rahim) and the remarkable attempts to bring him to justice. Posing as a gem dealer, Sobhraj and his girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc (Jenna Coleman) travelled across Thailand, Nepal and India in 1975 and 1976, carrying out a spree of crimes on the Asian 'Hippie Trail,' becoming the chief suspects in a series of murders of young Western travellers.

Watch the trailer for "The Serpent" below!

When Herman Knippenberg (Billy Howle), a junior diplomat at the Dutch Embassy in Bangkok, unwittingly walks into this intricate web of crime, he - with the help of his spouse Angela (Ellie Bamber), police around the world and witnesses of Sobhraj's devious manipulation -- sets off an extraordinary chain of events that will see Sobhraj become Interpol's most wanted man, with arrest warrants in multiple continents.

The Serpent was shot in Thailand and the UK. The plot is inspired by a true story, however all dialogue is fictionalised.