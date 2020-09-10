VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE PLAYBOOK on Netflix

The Playbook profiles legendary coaches.

The Playbook profiles legendary coaches as they share the rules they live by to achieve success in sports and in life. Featured coaches include Doc Rivers, Jill Ellis, José Mourinho, Patrick Mouratoglou and Dawn Staley.

Watch the trailer below!

The Playbook profiles legendary coaches as they share the rules they live by to achieve success in sports and in life. Through emotional and in-depth interviews, each coach reveals the critical moments in their personal lives and careers that ultimately helped form their coaching philosophies. Featured coaches include the Los Angeles Clippers' Doc Rivers; two-time FIFA World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis, the winningest coach in U.S. soccer history; Premier League's José Mourinho, one of the most decorated football managers of all time; Serena Williams' famed tennis coach, Patrick Mouratoglou; and hall of fame basketball player and coach Dawn Staley.

The Playbook is produced by the SpringHill Company, Delirio Films and Boardwalk Pictures. For the SpringHill Company, executive producers are LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron; for Delirio Films, executive producers are Christopher Leggett, Rafael Marmor and Josh Greenbaum; for Boardwalk Pictures, executive producers are Andrew Fried, John Henion, Dane Lillegard and Jordan Wynn. The series is directed by Sarah Feeley, Josh Greenbaum, John Henion and Alexandria Stapleton.

