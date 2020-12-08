VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE MINIMALISTS: LESS IS NOW
They've built a movement out of minimalism. Longtime friends Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus share how our lives can be better with less.
Watch the trailer for "The Minimalists" below!
