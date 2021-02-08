VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER

Check out the new trailer for Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," which complements a new TV spot that aired during tonight's big game. The all-new, six-episode series debuts exclusively on Disney+ March 19, 2021.

Watch the trailer below!

Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of "Avengers: Endgame," team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities-and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

