VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE COMEY RULE on Showtime

This two-part event series that tells the story of two powerful men, whose strikingly different ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.

Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson star as former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald J. Trump in this two-part event series that tells the story of two powerful men, whose strikingly different ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.

Watch the trailer below, and watch the premiere on September 27 at 9/8c on SHOWTIME.

Based on Comey's No. 1 New York Times bestselling book A Higher Loyalty and more than a year of additional interviews with a number of key principals, THE COMEY RULE is an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation. THE COMEY RULE is not a biopic of one man, but is instead the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.

Daniels has appeared on Broadway in "To Kill a Mockingbird," "Blackbird," and "God of Carnage." Gleeson is best known to American audiences as Mad-Eye Moody from the "Harry Potter" films.

