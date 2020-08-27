VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE BABYSITTER: KILLER QUEEN on Netflix

Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole continues to be haunted by the horrific events of that night.

Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole continues to be haunted by the horrific events of that night. Everyone in his life thinks he has lost his mind since Bee and all of her friends disappeared, making Cole's story hard to believe.



He is still hopelessly smitten with his best friend and next door neighbor Melanie - the only one who believes his story - who convinces him to forget the past and come to a party thrown at a nearby lake. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil and survive the night.

