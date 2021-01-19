VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season Two of TIFFANY HADDISH PRESENTS: THEY READY

Once again, Tiffany Haddish will introduce six of her favorite comedians to Netflix members around the world with a second season of the Emmy-nominated stand-up comedy series They Ready.



Each comedian, all of whom were again personally chosen by Haddish, will perform a 15-20 minute set.

The second season of Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready features a bold new collection of hilarious stand-up comedians showcasing their raw humor.

This season features: Dean Edwards (Saturday Night Live), Kimberly Clark (Last Comic Standing), Tony Woods (Comedy Central Presents), Barbara Carlyle (Def Comedy Jam 25), Godfrey (Our Cartoon President), and Erin Jackson (Late Night with Seth Meyers).

Haddish serves as executive producer for She Ready Productions, alongside Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz for Push It Productions.