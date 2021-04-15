VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SELENA: THE SERIES (PART TWO)

Now on the brink of stardom, Selena fights to remain true to herself, spend quality time with her family and her new husband, and expand her businesses. All the while, her journey to become the most successful female Latin artist of all time continues.

'Selena, The Series' Part 2 arrives on May 4th, only on Netflix.

Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice.

The two-part coming-of-age drama Selena: The Series explores the once-in-a-generation performer's journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time - and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena's meteoric rise to fame.