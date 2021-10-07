VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for RICKY VELEZ: HERE'S EVERYTHING HBO Comedy Special

Comedian and actor Ricky Velez ("The KING of Staten Island") bares it all with his honest lens and down to earth perspective in his first hour-long HBO comedy special, when Rocky Velez: Here's Everything debuts Saturday, October 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Executive produced by Judd Apatow and Pete Davidson, produced by RadicalMedia, and taped in August at Brooklyn Steel in New York City before a live, COVID-19 protocol-compliant audience, Ricky Velez's first HBO comedy hour showcases his ability to relate through comedy as he delivers a hilarious set integral to his Queens, NY upbringing.

New York City-based stand-up comedian and actor Velez is best known for acting and co-producing Judd Apatow's "The KING of Staten Island," which premiered in June 2020. Ricky was a correspondent on Comedy Central's "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore," and has appeared on Netflix's "Master of None," and Comedy Central's "This Week at the Comedy Cellar." Named one of Variety's "Ten Comics to Watch," and recognized by Vulture as "A Comedian You Should And Will Know," Queens, NY native Velez also was named "New York's Funniest Comedian" by Caroline's COMEDY CLUB and was featured in Comedy Central's and the New York Comedy Festival's Fifth Annual "Comics to Watch" showcase.

Rocky Velez: Here's Everything is written and executive produced by Ricky Velez; directed and produced by Michael Bonfiglio; executive produced by Judd Apatow, Pete Davidson, Josh Church and Neal Marshall; executive produced by Meredith Bennett, Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick for RadicalMedia; produced by Rhonda Freeson; co-produced by Constantina Konugres.

Watch the trailer here: