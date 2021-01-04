VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for QUARTZ VEIN

In a new career high, Jared Masters' 15th feature is in the can, with an intriguing first look just released. After overcoming the many challenges of filming during the pandemic, this post apocalyptic vampire film is now in post-production. Slated for a Summer 2021 release.

Watch the trailer below!

A prospector in the year 2047 helps rescue a girl enslaved by a wicked mutant race of gold-injecting vampires. 'Quartz Vein' was written by Jared Masters with additional material by Randy Masters. Directed by Jared Masters. Starring the sensational and delicate screen dream, Elizabeth Rath as Stealthia, alongside Jared Masters as Eon Pax (and several more characters according to IMDb).

The film also features the tough and gruff James F. Gregory as Lippy McGhee, an old time gold miner who doesn't aim to please. Dawson Boese also graces the screen with her stone cold presence. Dawna Lee Heising lends her wondrous voice, as does voice over prodigy, Jeffrey Dean Gray, handling the speech of every single mutant, alien, and goon with extraordinary detail.

The passion put into this project can only be understood once the picture premieres this summer. Jared Masters lost 40 pounds for the role of Eon Pax and underwent months of special Thai strength training to handle the many action-packed scenes this fascinating original story called for. It's overflowing with many colorful characters and practical special effects. Shot in 10 days, mostly in the great outdoors, such as the beautiful rivers and canyons of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Quartz Vein could not have been made possible without the generous support of Rodger Ball, Marirose Edmond, David Techman, Derek McHenry, Josh Stockinger, Joseph Bradshaw, Adam C. Amspacher, Stan Divranos and Rebekah Masters. Produced by James F. Gregory, Lucas Wagner, John Wetlocke and Hank E. Panky.