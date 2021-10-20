VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for PARA - WE ARE KING

HBO Max will be the streaming home to the six-episode international drama series Para - We Are KING (Wir Sind King), debuting Tuesday, October 26. The series recently won Best Drama Series and Best Directing at the 2021 German TV Awards and is from the executive producers of the popular German Max Original drama series "4 Blocks."

Four young women, best friends for life: Jazz (Jeanne Goursaud), Fanta (Jobel Mokonzi), Hajra (Soma Pysall) and Rasaq (Roxana Samadi), grew up on the rough streets of Berlin's Wedding district. They're about to enter adulthood with uncertain futures ahead of them, but one thing is certain: They have big dreams. An accidental find gives them hope for quick money and a better life, but their friendship is put to the test.

Para - We Are KING (Wir Sind King) is developed in cooperation with W&B Television. Executive producers are W&B Television's Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann and Sven Miehe, and WarnerTV's Hannes Heyelmann and Anke Greifeneder. The series was created based on a concept by Hanno Hackfort, Bob Konrad and Richard Kropf. Hanno Hackfort also wrote the scripts, together with Luisa Hardenberg and Katharina Sophie Brauer. Özgür Yıldırım served as director.

This international original drama series joins the platform's ever-growing slate of international titles, including the Spanish series "Veneno," "Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta)" and "Paradise (Paraíso)"; the Danish drama "Kamikaze"; the six-part true-crime drama "The Murders at the White House Farm"; the powerful 1980s period drama series "It's a Sin"; the romantic comedy series "Starstruck"; dramedy "Frayed"; and the unscripted heartwarming British animal rescue series "The Dog House: UK."

Watch the new trailer here: