VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for New Podcast Movie TREAT

The trailer for Treat, the new scripted audio movie division of leading premium podcast studio Cadence13, has been released. The film stars Kiernan Shipka.

Treat will premiere globally on Monday, October 25, 2021, as a Halloween week worldwide release and will be available on all podcast platforms.

Written by Nathan Ballingrud, Treat tells the story of a seemingly perfect American town that makes a deal with a mysterious outsider possessing supernatural powers to help it recover from social turmoil. When the town falls behind on its payments, a trio of teenagers must unlock the secret of his powers. Shipka will play protagonist and narrator Allie West.

Along with Shipka, the cast of Treat features David Shih, Noah Robbins, Marin Ireland, Marc Menchaca, Kyle Beltran, Peggy J. Scott, Christa Scott-Reed, Ryan Buggle, Sara Escheagaray, Bill Lobley, Renata Friedmab and Wayne Knight.

Shipka, along with Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer and co-founder of Cadence13, also serves as an Executive Producer of Treat.

Anvari and Toh of Two & Two Pictures have previously collaborated on Anvari's features, Under The Shadow, and Wounds, as well as the Hulu limited series, Monsterland. They are currently in production on Anvari's next feature, the Netflix thriller, I Came By.

C13Features is a new scripted division of leading podcast studio, Cadence13, an Audacy company, created and developed by Chief Content Officer and co-founder of Cadence13, Chris Corcoran. With an ambitious vision of creating feature length, one-episode, scripted audio movies with mainstream appeal, high production value, cinematic sound, top-level casting and character development, movie-like marketing campaigns and unique distribution models, C13Features has a blockbuster-style creative approach geared towards the masses.

Cadence13 is partnering with Endeavor Content on Treat and the initial C13Features slate, bringing together the biggest talent and creative minds across film, TV and audio to feature podcasts, and working jointly to develop film and television projects based on the IP.

Watch the trailer here: