VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Netflix's SUMMIT OF THE GODS

Netflix has released the trailer for it's upcoming animated film, The Summit of the Gods!

A breathtaking adaptation of the manga series by renowned manga artist Jirô Taniguchi and writer Baku Yumemakura, THE SUMMIT OF THE GODS follows a young Japanese photojournalist, Fukamachi, who finds a camera that could change the history of mountaineering. It leads him to the mysterious Habu, an outcast climber believed missing for years. Fukamachi enters a world of obsessive mountaineers hungry for impossible conquests on a journey that leads him, step by step, towards the summit of the gods.

Set to be released on November 30, the film was written and directed by Patrick Imbert and features and original score by Amine Bouhafa.

Watch the trailer here: