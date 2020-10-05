VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for MEET THE CHIMPS on Disney Plus

Watch the trailer below!

Today, Disney+ shared the trailer and key art for "Meet the Chimps" from National Geographic. "Meet the Chimps" takes viewers into the secret life of one of the largest and most unique wildlife sanctuaries in the world - Chimp Haven-a 200-acre refuge tucked deep in the forested heart of Louisiana, which is home to more than 300 chimpanzees. Narrated by Emmy Award-winning actress Jane Lynch, the six-part series tracks the ups and downs of an extraordinary group of chimps that are given a SECOND CHANCE at life by a staff whose dedication, compassion and commitment knows no bounds. Through a seamless blend of natural history and observational-documentary filmmaking, "Meet the Chimps" puts the chimps - the heart and soul of the series - at front and center. A real-life drama with a full emotional range, the series gives unparalleled access to everything happening at Chimp Haven, including food squabbles, alliances, romances, 'bromances', tears, tantrums, high jinxes and heartbreaks.

All six episodes, available on Disney+ on Friday, October 16.

