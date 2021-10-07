VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for LOVE HARD on Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer for its new holiday rom-com Love Hard!

Hopeless romantic but eternally single LA journalist Natalie (Nina Dobrev) thinks things are beginning to look up when she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the East Coast, Tag (Darren Barnet). Taking a leap of faith she jumps on a flight to surprise her crush for the holidays, only to discover that she's been catfished by Tag's childhood friend who is equally unlucky in love, Josh (Jimmy O. Yang).

This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love. Love Hard also stars James Saito, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover and Heather McMahan.

Written by Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing, the film will stream on Netflix November 22.

Watch the trailer here: