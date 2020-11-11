VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for LA LEYENDA NEGRA

The film will debut on HBO Latino on December 4, 2020 and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

HBO has acquired North American rights to the drama LA LEYENDA NEGRA. The film will debut on HBO Latino on December 4, 2020 and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

LA LEYENDA NEGRA follows teenager Aleteia, who transfers to a new high school in Compton and struggles to make friends. As an El Salvadorian immigrant who has grown up in the United States, Aleteia has made underground activism her foundation for making her voice heard, but everything is thrown into jeopardy when her temporary protection status is compromised and her future becomes uncertain. She unexpectedly befriends Rosarito, a popular girl who is tired of her vapid clique and drawn to Aleteia's resilience, much to queen bee Monica's annoyance. As the girls grow closer, Aleteia becomes more determined than ever to fight for her right to stay in the home she has always known.

Written and directed by Patricia Vidal Delgado, LA LEYENDA NEGRA was produced by Alicia Herder and Marcel Perez, and executive produced by Julianna Politsky, with Joshua Levion as associate producer. The film stars Monica Betancourt, Kailei Lopez, Irlanda Moreno, Justin Avila, Sammy Flores & Juan Reynoso. LA LEYENDA NEGRA was chosen as an official selection of the Sundance Film Festival in the "Next" Category of 2020.

"We're thrilled that our film has found a home with HBO and look forward to sharing our work with a wide audience in the US," said writer/director Patricia Vidal Delgado. "We feel that the release of the film is especially timely since, this past September, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reversed a lower court ruling that had blocked the administration from phasing out Temporary Protected Status, known as TPS, for immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan. Taking into account October's developments in the US Supreme Court, immigrant rights have never been so imperiled in recent memory."

"A major accomplishment of this piece are the performances pulled from non-actors by Patricia," said executive producer Julianna Politsky. "The leads were actual students from Compton HS drawing from their personal experiences in the Latinx community. A timely, coming of age piece that supports female-driven, Latinx, LGBTQIA stories, and voices."

"La Leyenda Negra is an important addition to our 2020 slate because it gives a voice to teenagers trying to manage immigrant status in America while navigating their complex and confusing adolescent years," said Leslie Cohen, SVP, Content Acquisitions, HBO and HBO Max. "We are thrilled to share it on our platform at such a relevant time of change in the US."

The deal was negotiated by Leslie Cohen on behalf of HBO and Andrew Herwitz on behalf of the filmmakers.

