VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for JOHN HENRY, Starring Terry Crews

The trailer for "John Henry" was released today.

Watch it below!

The fim stars Terry Crews, Christopher 'Ludacris' Bridges, Jamila Velazquez, Tyler Alvarez, Ken Foree, Joseph Julian Soria, and Dohn Norwood.

Ex-gang member, John Henry (Terry Crews), traded violence for a quieter life taking care of his aging father (Ken Foree) in South Los Angeles. Henry meets two immigrant children running from his former gang leader (Chris "Ludacris: Bridges) and has to decide whether to revisit his troubled past to help give the two children a better future.





