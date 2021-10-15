VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for International HBO Max Original Drama Series KAMIKAZE

International Max Original Kamikaze will debut with two episodes Sunday, November 14 in 46 countries and territories where HBO Max is available across the US, Europe and Latin America, marking the first Max Original commissioned and produced in Europe that will stream day and date on HBO Max. Two episodes will subsequently debut each week until December 5 in the US.

The story follows the fierce and charming 18-year-old Julie (Marie Reuther) on a journey of rediscovery, after losing her parents and brother in a plane crash. Suddenly, she finds herself alone in a large mansion with expensive cars in the garage, and, in theory, everything that most people only dream of: youth, beauty and money - lots of money - but material possessions hold no value to Julie anymore and she is forced to search for a reason to go on. She embarks on a WILD and turbulent trip that takes her from her native Denmark to the far corners of the world. The series is based on the novel Muleum by Erlend Loe.

The eight-episode drama series stars Marie Reuther (Julie), Charlotte Munck (Astrid, Julie's mother), Johan Rheborg (Thomas, Julie's Father), Mads Reuther (Tom, Julie's brother), Aleksandr Kuznetsov (Krysztof), Carla Philip Røder (Constance), Vidhi Kastebo (Sofia), Casper Kjær Jensen (Micke) and Anders Matthesen (Psyko-Bo).

Kamikaze is the first Max Original commissioned in Denmark and is produced by Ditte Milsted from the production company Profile Pictures. The series is written and adapted by screenwriter Johanne Algren, conceptualized by Annette K. Olesen and directed by Kaspar Munk. Executive Producers for HBO Max are Camilla Curtis, Hanne Palmquist and Christian Wikander.

Watch the new trailer here: