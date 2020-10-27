VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Inbar Horesh's BIRTH RIGHT

Director Inbar Horesh’s female led short film.

Director Inbar Horesh's female led short film was inspired by the Israeli organization Birthright, who encourage young Jewish people to immigrate there. The film was inspired by Nataliya Olshanskaya's story of immigrating to Israel, Nataliya stars as the lead role Natasha in Birth Right. This topical film has been selected for sixteen high profile international film festivals including Carmel International Short Film Festival where it received a special mention, Seret Berlin Film Festival, Jerusalem Film Festival and more. Birth Right just won the 2020 Moulin d'Ande Award at Cinemed: Montpellier International Festival of Mediterranean Cinema.

Watch the trailer below!



Natasha is excited to travel to Israel to participate in a trip encouraging young diaspora Jews to immigrate there. When she manages to catch the attention of Shlomi, a handsome combat soldier, things turn ugly.



Israeli Director Inbar Horesh was born in Jerusalem. She studied filmmaking at Minshar Film Academy, where she has been teaching directing courses for the last four years. Her graduation film, The Visit (Cannes official selection - Cinefondation selection 2014) participated in over fifty International festivals, was nominated to the Ophir awards (The Israeli Oscars) and won awards in festivals around the world. Her documentary film Crossing (DocAviv selection 2015) was shown in festivals around the world and her short film Taxi was shown at the 2015 long short film festival in Tel Aviv. Now, this talented young director is developing her debut feature film with the same name which won the support of the major film funds in Israel and is creating a television series for the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation.



Leah Tonic is an Israeli Producer and director. She is a graduate of the Sam Spiegel School of Film and Television. She now manages the special projects of the Israeli Academy of Film and Television.



Her short film Firstborn won a special mention at the 2014 Tribeca film festival and Anna, that she produced, directed by O. Sinai, won the 1st Prize Cinéfondation At the 2016 festival du Cannes.



The beautiful cinematography was created by Ilya Marcus is a Russian-born Israeli cinematographer and filmmaker. After studying Film Studies at Minshar College for Arts, he shot several films which were nominated by top-tier festivals worldwide, such as the Israeli Academy Awards and the Cinéfondation of Cannes. One of his latest shorts Shmama directed by M. Polonski, won second place at Locarno's Film Festival International Competition.

Birth Right can be seen in six upcoming film festivals including the Cinemed Montpellier Mediterranean Film Festival, Toronto Jewish Film Festival, Paris Israeli Film Festival, Crossing the Screen Film Festival, Warsaw Jewish Film Festival and the Other Israel Film Festival in NYC.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You