VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for I SEE YOU, Starring Helen Hunt!

When a 12-year-old boy goes missing, lead investigator Greg Harper (Jon Tenney) struggles to balance the pressure of the investigation and troubles with his wife, Jackie (Helen Hunt). Facing a recent affair, great strain is put on THE FAMILY that slowly gnaws away at Jackie's grip on reality. But after a malicious presence manifests itself in their home and puts their son, Connor (Judah Lewis), in mortal danger, the cold, hard truth about evil in the Harper household is finally uncovered.

Watch the trailer below!

Hunt starred in a Broadway revival of "Our Town" as Emily Webb. She also starred in "LIfe (x) 3." She's perhaps best known for her role on sitcom "Mad About You."





