VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for HBO Max Dramedy GENERATION

The series debuts on HBO Max with three episodes on THURSDAY, MARCH 11.

Feb. 11, 2021  

The Max Original dramedy GENERA+ION debuts on HBO Max with three episodes on THURSDAY, MARCH 11. The series continues with two new episodes on March 18, two episodes on March 25 and one episode on April 1. An additional eight episodes comprising the second half of the season will debut later this year. GENERA+ION is a dark yet playful half-hour series following a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.

Watch the trailer for "GENERA+ION" below!

The ensemble cast includes Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Chase Sui Wonders with Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton. Recurring guest stars include J. August Richards, Mary Birdsong, Alicia Coppola, Patricia De Leon, Diego Josef, Anthony Kevyan, Sydney Mae Diaz, John Ross Bowie, Marwan Salama, Marisela Zumbado and Sam Trammell.

GENERA+ION is created by Zelda Barnz & Daniel Barnz; Executive produced by Daniel Barnz, Ben Barnz and Zelda Barnz for We're Not Brothers Productions, Lena Dunham for Good Thing Going Productions, Sharr White and John Melfi; Co-executive produced by Sono Patel and Fernanda Coppel; Produced by Marissa Díaz and Michael Cohen for Good Thing Going Productions. Writers include Zelda Barnz, Daniel Barnz, Lena Dunham, Sharr White, Max Saltarelli, Eli Wilson Pelton and Christina Nieves. Directors include Daniel Barnz, Channing Godfrey Peoples, Chioke Nassor, Catalina Aguilar Mastretta, Anu Valia and Andrew Ahn.

Current HBO subscribers may have access to the HBO Max app as part of their HBO subscription and can visit HBOMax.com for more details.

