VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for HAMILTON'S PHARMACOPEIA Season Three

Hamilton Morris is fascinated by drugs. Join him on an incredible journey as he investigates the history, chemistry, and social impact of the world's most extraordinary mind-altering substances in Hamilton's Pharmacopeia.

Watch the trailer for "Hamilton's Pharmacopeia" season three below!

This season, HAMILTON'S PHARMACOPEIA continues its mission to unravel the mysteries and Science of the globe's most powerful psychedelics and meet the extraordinary minds behind them. Over the course of six hour-long episodes, audiences will follow Hamilton as he kicks off season three with the international toad-venom-smoking phenomenon. Subsequent episodes feature Hamilton's wildest journeys yet including: visiting meth labs to explore various forms of Methamphetamines; traveling to South America for the world's oldest psychedelic Bufotenine; witnessing a Gabonese opiate addict participate in an Ibogaine addiction-ending psychedelic ritual; meeting pioneers of psychedelic research to discuss the new era of LSD; and tracing the history of Xenon, the strangest Noble Gas, to the Czech Republic.

Hamilton Morris is a chemist, filmmaker, and Science journalist. He is the director of the award-winning documentary series Hamilton's Pharmacopeia, where he explores the chemistry and traditions surrounding psychoactive drugs. His research has allowed him to study psychoactive plants, fungi, and chemicals as well as the culture that surrounds them in more than thirty countries using an interdisciplinary approach that combines anthropology and chemistry