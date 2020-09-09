VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for H IS FOR HAPPINESS, Out Sept. 18

Samuel Goldwyn Films will release John Sheedy's feature dramedy.

Samuel Goldwyn Films will release John Sheedy's feature dramedy H IS FOR HAPPINESS in the US on September 18, 2020.

Set in the colourful Australian coastal town of Albany, H IS FOR HAPPINESS is a classic feel-good film for all ages that will make you laugh, cry, and cheer with delight. Based on the award-winning book My Life as an Alphabet by Barry Jonsberg, it is the genuinely heart-warming and unflinchingly honest story of one twelve-year-old's determination to bring her family back from the brink and spark happiness in their lives. Using an entirely unique approach, Candice Phee is an unforgettable heroine whose exploits will inspire and delight anyone who has faced the trials of adolescence and the heartbreak of family tragedy.

