VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for GROWING UP BLACK: NEW ORLEANS on VH1

Today, VH1 launched a new original digital docu-series "Growing Up Black" which kicks off a six-part, multi-city series with the first episode "Growing Up Black: New Orleans," premiering on VH1 Youtube Monday, December 14 at 12pm ET. "Growing Up Black" will offer an unfiltered and in-depth look at the differences in the Black experience from one city to the next across the country by interviewing locals, community members and leaders to explore issues like their personal experiences around systemic racism, what it is like growing up Black in America, and the feelings and experiences around the Black Lives Matter movement today.

Watch the trailer below!

The premiere episode dives into the historic city of New Orleans, featuring a range of standout community leaders and artists including visual artist Brandan "B Mike" Odums, Civil Rights Activist and Freedom Rider Jerome "Big Duck" Smith, and former police chief of New Orleans Warren Riley, discussing the unique influence of New Orleans culture and how it both shapes and relates to their identity.

The first episode premieres Monday, December 14 at 12pm ET/9am PT as a VH1 Youtube Premiere.