VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for GOOD MORNING, VERONICA on Netflix

A serial killer with no limits.

A serial killer with no limits. A system full of flaws and several hopeless victims. Nothing will stop Verônica's in fighting for justice. Good morning, Verônica is coming on October 1st.

Watch the trailer below!

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 193 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You