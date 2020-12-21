VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for GOMORRAH Season Three on HBO Max

HBO Max will launch the entire third season of Max Original GOMORRAH for the first time ever to U.S. audiences THURSDAY, JANUARY 21.

Watch the trailer below!

Genny (Salvatore Esposito) takes control and ultimately rules over Naples and Rome. Within his network two women rise to power: Annalisa (Cristina Donadio), named "Scianel", a key drug pusher and a natural leader, and Patrizia (Cristiana Dell'Anna), one of Genny's most faithful foot soldiers. When Ciro (Marco D'Amore) forms a new partnership with the young and ambitious Enzo (Arturo Muselli), a light that once vanished from Ciro's eyes reappears. The former street-level drug dealers cast their net far beyond the city of Naples and the borders of Italy. Genny, Ciro and Enzo are about to make peace, when Enzo demands a sacrifice.

The series stars Marco D'Amore, Salvatore Esposito, Cristina Donadio, Cristiana Dell'Anna, Arturo Muselli, Loris De Luna, Ivana Lotito, Gianfranco Gallo, Carlo Cerciello, Pasquale Esposito, Carlo Caracciolo, and Andrea Di Maria. GOMORRAH is executive produced by Riccardo Tozzi, Giovanni Stabilini, Marco Chimenz, Gina Gardini and produced by Stefano Bises, Leonardo Fasoli and Roberto Saviano.