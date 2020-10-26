VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for DYING TO BE FAMOUS on Bounce

Bounce, the first and only multi-platform entertainment network for African Americans.

Bounce, the first and only multi-platform entertainment network for African Americans (from Scripps/Katz Media), will debut its first docu-drama, Dying To Be Famous: The Ryan Singleton Mystery on November 1st at 9pm EST with two back-to-back episodes.

Watch the trailer below!

An intriguing six-episode true crime story, the series revolves around the still unsolved mysterious death of Ryan Singleton, a 24-year old aspiring model and film producer, who sets out to pursue fame and fortune in Hollywood with his close friends. With the goal of being the "Black Entourage," the group's dreams of stardom take a tragic turn when Ryan is found dead in California's Mojave Desert, his body dumped, mutilated and missing ALL organs. Using footage the group shot meant to document their journey plus new interviews, clues and discoveries uncovered in their own investigation, the series will look to piece together what happened to their friend.

The limited-run drama will world premiere on Sun. Nov.1 at 9:00 pm (ET) with two back-to-back episodes.

