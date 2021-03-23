Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for DOLLY PARTON: A MUSICARES TRIBUTE on Netflix

The special releases globally on Netflix April 7.

Mar. 23, 2021  

In a star-studded evening of music and memories, a community of iconic performers honor Dolly Parton as the MusiCares Person of the Year.

Watch the trailer below!

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute releases globally on Netflix April 7.

