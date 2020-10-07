Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for DASH & LILY on Netflix

This holiday, true love is only a dare away.

Oct. 7, 2020  

This holiday, true love is only a dare away. Based on the New York Times bestseller "Dash & Lily's Book of Dares" comes a new holiday romance. Only on Netflix November 10.

Watch the trailer below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


