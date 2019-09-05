VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for BLACK CHRISTMAS Starring Imogen Poots

Just in time for the holidays comes a timely take on a cult horror classic as a campus killer comes to face a formidable group of friends in sisterhood.

Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays. But as Riley Stone (Imogen Poots,Green Room) and her Mu Kappa Epsilon sisters-athlete Marty (Lily Donoghue, The CW'sJane the Virgin), rebel Kris (Aleyse Shannon, The CW's Charmed), and foodie Jesse (Brittany O'Grady, Fox's Star)-prepare to deck the halls with a series of seasonal parties, a black-masked stalker begins killing sorority women one by one.

As the body count rises, Riley and her squad start to question whether they can trust any man, including Marty's beta-male boyfriend, Nate (Simon Mead, Same But Different: A True New Zealand Love Story), Riley's new crush Landon (Caleb Eberhardt, Amazon'sMozart in the Jungle) or even esteemed classics instructor Professor Gelson (Cary Elwes).

Whoever the killer is, he's about to discover that this generation's young women aren't about to be anybody's victims.

This December, on Friday the 13th, ring in the holidays by dreaming of a Black Christmas.

From director Sophia Takal (Always Shine) from the script she wrote with April Wolfe (Widower), comes a bold new take on the 1974 slasher classic produced by Jason Blum (Halloween, Split) for his Blumhouse Productions, by Ben Cosgrove (The Good German,Rumor Has It) and by Adam Hendricks (Cam, Bloodline, Lucky) for Divide/Conquer. Blumhouse's Couper Samuelson and Jeanette Volturno will executive produce with Divide/Conquer's Greg Gilreath and Zac Locke.





