VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for BEASTIE BOYS STORY

Today, the official trailer for the "Beastie Boys Story" was revealed.

Watch it below!

Beastie Boys Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in this live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator, and loud chewer, filmmaker Spike Jonze.

The film is set to premiere on the heels of the 26th anniversary of the release of Beastie Boys' No. 1 charting 1994 album, "Ill Communication," and reunites Beastie Boys with director Spike Jonze over 25 years after directing the music video for the album's immortal hit single, "Sabotage."

"Beastie Boys Story" is produced by Grammy Award winner Jason Baum, Amanda Adelson, alongside director and writer Spike Jonze, and executive produced by Mike Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Dechen Wangdu-Yauch, John Silva, John Cutcliffe, Peter Smith, Thomas Benski, Dan Bowen, Sam Bridger, Michele Anthony, David Blackman, Ashley Newton, Losel Yauch and Jonah Hill. The film is produced for Apple by Fresh Bread and Pulse Films in association with Polygram Entertainment.

The project grew out of Adam's and Mike's collaboration on their bestselling "Beastie Boys Book."

"Beastie Boys Story: The IMAX Experience" opens exclusively on April 2. "Beastie Boys Story" premieres globally on Apple TV+ on April 24.





