VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for ANGIE: LOST GIRLS

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios, has acquired North American rights to the drama ANGIE: LOST GIRLS. Written and directed by Julia Verdin, ANGIE: LOST GIRLS stars Jane Widdop, Olivia d'Abo, Randall Batinkoff, and Dylan Sprayberry, is co-written by Janet Odogwu Butters, produced by Verdin, Sean Acosta, Jason Piette, Cady McClain, and Morris S. Levy; Executive Producers are Sterling Youngman, John Jacobs, Wafic Said, Greg Clark and Victoria Hill. The film won Best Feature Film at the Moving Parts Film Festival in Los Angeles, as well as the Best Actress award for Widdop and is in competition at the Rome Independent Film Festival.

Watch the trailer below!



ANGIE: LOST GIRLS is the story of Angie Morgan, a young woman deep in her rebellious teen phase, acting out against her absent parents with her secret new boyfriend, Mario. However, unbeknownst to her, Mario is a reluctant agent of a vast sex trafficking network, and he is forced to drag Angie into a horrifying world of rape and abuse. As the police and her heartbroken parents fight to find her, Angie and the other trafficked girls struggle to maintain hope and stay alive. When Angie finally escapes and is brought home, she is haunted by the atrocities done to her and by the shadowy figures still pursuing her. She must eventually confront the shame and fear instilled in her in order to save the girls she left behind.



Freestyle Digital Media's Director of Acquisitions, Caleb Ward, negotiated the deal to acquire ANGIE: LOST GIRLS with Jason Piette and Julia Verdin on behalf of Artists For Change represented by LuAnne Morrow and D'Alessio Law Group.



"This story depicts the horrors of sex trafficking which I wanted to show in a deeply visceral way, serving as a call to action for many who consider their lives untouched by this world," said Director Julia Verdin. "But beyond that, ANGIE: LOST GIRLS is also a story of family, of bravery, and of self-worth that cannot be dictated by the world around you."

The film will be available to rent and own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms on December 18, 2020, followed by a DVD release date on December 22, 2020.

