VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for A GO! GO! CORY CARSON CHRISTMAS on Netflix
It arrives on Netflix November 27.
When a familiar-looking stranger crashes in without a memory, Cory helps him remember the magic of Christmas to save the holiday for everyone. A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas arrives on Netflix November 27.
Watch the trailer below!
Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Watch Keala Settle & Company Perform a Poignant 'This Is Me' Inspired by Kamala Harris
- VIDEO: Zachary Quinto Gets a Surprise Message from THE BOYS IN THE BAND Costar Matt Bomer
- VIDEO: Christine Baranski Says Dolly Parton Plays a 'Sexy Foxy Angel' in CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE
- VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks 'Hamilton' & Friendship With Michelle Obama on TODAY SHOW