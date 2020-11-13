VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for A GO! GO! CORY CARSON CHRISTMAS on Netflix

It arrives on Netflix November 27.

When a familiar-looking stranger crashes in without a memory, Cory helps him remember the magic of Christmas to save the holiday for everyone. A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas arrives on Netflix November 27.

Watch the trailer below!

