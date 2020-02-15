VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For the Season Finale of CRIMINAL MINDS

The official trailer has been released for the season finale of Criminal Minds.

The trailer is filled with familiar faces like Hotch (Thomas Gibson), Gideon (Mandy Patinkin), and Derek (Shemar Moore). The trailer gears fans up for the BAU's final face off with The Chameleon (Michael Moseley), who is going to put Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) in the hospital.

The two-hour finale airs Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 9/8c on CBS.

Watch the trailer below!

CRIMINAL MINDS revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyze the country's most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again. The Behavioral Analysis Unit's most experienced agent is David Rossi, founding member of the BAU, who is essential in helping the team solve new cases.





