Advertisement

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For the Season Finale of CRIMINAL MINDS

Article Pixel Feb. 15, 2020  

The official trailer has been released for the season finale of Criminal Minds.

The trailer is filled with familiar faces like Hotch (Thomas Gibson), Gideon (Mandy Patinkin), and Derek (Shemar Moore). The trailer gears fans up for the BAU's final face off with The Chameleon (Michael Moseley), who is going to put Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) in the hospital.

The two-hour finale airs Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 9/8c on CBS.

Watch the trailer below!

CRIMINAL MINDS revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyze the country's most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again. The Behavioral Analysis Unit's most experienced agent is David Rossi, founding member of the BAU, who is essential in helping the team solve new cases.

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For the Season Finale of CRIMINAL MINDS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch Jordan Fisher and Gabrielle Carrubba Sing 'If I Could Tell Her' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • VIDEO: See Highlights From FOOTLOOSE at The Kennedy Center
  • VIDEO: Missy Higgins Debuts New Tim Minchin Song 'Carry You' from UPRIGHT TV Series
  • VIDEO: Constance Wu Dreams of Performing at Shakespeare In The Park
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for ONLY, Starring Leslie Odom Jr. & Freida Pinto
  • VIDEO: Skylar Astin Talks About Filming PITCH PERFECT on TODAY SHOW!
    • Advertisement