VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For #UNFIT: THE PSYCHOLOGY OF DONALD TRUMP
The film opens in virtual, and select in-person theaters beginning on August 28.
Is Donald Trump fit to hold the office of President of the United States? #UNFIT presents an eye-opening analysis of the behavior, psyche, condition and stability of Donald Trump.
It takes a sociological look at the electorate that chose him, and the collective effect he is having on our culture and institutions. During the 2016 campaign, mental health professionals felt policy-bound from speaking publicly. Now, after years of observation, for the first time ever, they have decided enough is enough.
The film opens in virtual, and select in-person theaters beginning on August 28.
Learn more at https://unfitfilm.com/about/.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'A Change Is Gonna Come' at the Democratic National Convention
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Phillipa Soo Join Latino Victory Project Conversation
- VIDEO: Quentin Garzón, Mehry Eslaminia and Chase Ramsey Sing 'I Wish I Could Go Back to College'
- VIDEO: Check Out Alex Boniello's Quarantine Music Video for 'Pigeons'
- VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of the Making of LOVE IN THE TIME OF CORONA, Starring Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson
- VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Take a Relationship Test