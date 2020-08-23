VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For #UNFIT: THE PSYCHOLOGY OF DONALD TRUMP

The film opens in virtual, and select in-person theaters beginning on August 28.

Is Donald Trump fit to hold the office of President of the United States? #UNFIT presents an eye-opening analysis of the behavior, psyche, condition and stability of Donald Trump.

It takes a sociological look at the electorate that chose him, and the collective effect he is having on our culture and institutions. During the 2016 campaign, mental health professionals felt policy-bound from speaking publicly. Now, after years of observation, for the first time ever, they have decided enough is enough.

Learn more at https://unfitfilm.com/about/.

