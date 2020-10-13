Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Teaser for THE CROWN Season Four

Article Pixel

Queen Elizabeth and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession

Oct. 13, 2020  

As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor), who is still unmarried at 30.

Watch the teaser for "The Crown" below!

While Charles' romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, as the transformation from teenager to Princess of Wales takes place, it is anything but a fairytale for Diana.

VIDEO: Watch the Teaser for THE CROWN Season Four
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You