VIDEO: Watch the Teaser for THE CROWN Season Four

Queen Elizabeth and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession

As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor), who is still unmarried at 30.

Watch the teaser for "The Crown" below!

While Charles' romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, as the transformation from teenager to Princess of Wales takes place, it is anything but a fairytale for Diana.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You