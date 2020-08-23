Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Teaser Trailer For THE BATMAN

The Batman is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021.

Aug. 23, 2020  

A new teaser trailer has been released for the upcoming 2021 film, The Batman.

Check it out below!

The Batman is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. The film is being produced by DC Films and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, and is a reboot of the Batman film franchise. The film is directed by Matt Reeves, who wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig. It stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, with Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell rounding out the ensemble cast. The Batman is set during Batman's second year of fighting crime and follows him as he explores Gotham City's corruption.

