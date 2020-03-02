VIDEO: Watch the Series Premiere of DISPATCHES FROM ELSEWHERE Here!

Peter is stuck in the everyday routine of his mundane life until the day he meets a group of strangers who all have something in common and together they begin an adventure into a world that has been hidden all around them. DISPATCHES FROM ELSEWHERE airs Mondays at 10/9c on AMC.

Watch the series premiere here!

Dispatches From Elsewhere centers around four ordinary people who feel there's something missing in their lives, but they can't quite put their finger on what it is. This diverse foursome is brought together by chance when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious DISPATCHES FROM ELSEWHERE challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.





