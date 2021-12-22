VIDEO: Watch the SING 2 'Costumes by Rodarte' Featurette

The stars of Illumination's Sing 2, including Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton and writer-director Garth Jennings discuss the breathtaking artistry, exquisite texture and intricate detail of the film's spectacular finale costumes, designed by Kate and Laura Mulleavy, founders of the global fashion brand Rodarte. Illumination's Sing 2 is in theaters now.

Sing 2 is written and directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Garth Jennings and features additional new characters played by music superstar Pharrell Williams, Black Panther's Letitia Wright and comedians Eric André and Chelsea Peretti.

The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Janet Healy. Sing 2 combines dozens of hit songs from pop to rock, K-pop to Latin, and from artists including Billie Eilish, Drake, U2, The Weeknd, Prince, Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. With electrifying performances, breathtaking artistry and Illumination's signature humor and heart, Sing 2 is sure to be the definitive feel-good cinematic event of the year.

The cast also includes Matthew McConaughey,Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Chelsea Peretti and Bono.

Watch the new featurette here: