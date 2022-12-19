VIDEO: Watch the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 15 Trailer Featuring Ariana Grande, Maren Morris & More

MTV has debuted the trailer for season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race. The first episode is slated to arrive on Friday, January 6 at 8PM ET/PT with a two-part premiere on its new home on MTV.

The trailer features a first look at this season's guest judges, which will include Ariana Grande, Ali Wong, Amandla Stenberg, Harvey Guillén, Hayley Kiyoko, Julia Garner, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, Megan Stalter and Orville Peck.

As previously reported, the new season will also feature Amethyst, Anetra, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Princess Poppy, Robin Fierce, Salina EsTitties, Sasha Colby, Spice, and Sugar.

The new season ushers in 16 dazzling new queens to compete for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a cash prize of $200,000 for the winner - the highest amount in the herstory of the main franchise. Additionally, the upcoming season will feature the landmark 200th episode.

"RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked," the Emmy® award-winning aftershow, will premiere immediately following on MTV. "Untucked" gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the backstage drama as the queens await their fate and see who will need to lip-sync for their life to avoid the week's elimination.

Watch the new trailer here: