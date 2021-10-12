VIDEO: Watch the Performances From Disney Week: Heroes Night on DANCING WITH THE STARS

It's DISNEY WEEK on Dancing With the Star! Last night's show kicked off with "Heroes Night" as the contestants celebrated their favorite Disney heroes before Villains Night, airing tonight!

Performances included Amanda Kloots dancing to "You'll Be in My Heart" from Tarzan, Melanie C dancing to "Step in Time" from Mary Poppins, and more! Watch a full playlist of the performances below!

"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, the series returns to the ballroom with an all-new lineup of celebrities.

Contestants this season include Amanda Kloots, Spice Girl Melanie C, internet sensation Jojo Siwa, Real Housewife of Atlanta Kenya Moore, Peloton's Cody Rigby, social media star Olivia Jade, Country singer Jimmie Allen, Christine Chiu (Bling Empire), Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210), Melora Hardin (The Office), Matt James (The Bachelor), Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee, WWE Superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, and NBA star Iman Shumpert.