VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for WOLFWALKERS

Apple TV+ will release the film December 11th.

"Wolfwalkers" to be released in theaters nationwide on November 13 by GKIDS and premiere globally on Apple TV+ on December 11.

An Apple Original Film, "Wolfwalkers" is the latest from two-time Academy Award-nominated director Tomm Moore ("Song of the Sea," "The Secret of Kells") and director Ross Stewart ("The Secret of Kells"), and co-produced by the award-winning animation studios Cartoon Saloon (Oscar and Golden Globe nominee, "The Breadwinner") and Melusine Productions (Oscar nominee, "Ernest & Celestine"). "Wolfwalkers" makes its North American world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this year and will stream around the world on Apple TV+ following its theatrical run.

In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh's missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the "Wolfwalkers" and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.*

*One subscription per Family Sharing group. Plan automatically renews until cancelled. Restrictions and other terms apply; visit apple.com/ promo for more information.

