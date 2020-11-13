VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW: HOLIDAYS
Will Paul be naughty or nice?
Cake pops, canapes, favorite contestants from seasons past and the "Derry Girls" cast bring Yuletide joy to the tent. But will Paul be naughty or nice?
Watch the season three trailer below!
