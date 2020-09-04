VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for THE COMEBACK TRAIL

Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, and more star.

Two movie producers who owe money to the mob set up their aging movie star for an insurance scam to try and save themselves. But they wind up getting more than they ever imagined.

Watch the trailer below!

Starring Academy Award winner Robert De Niro, Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones, Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, Zach Braff, Emile Hirsch, Eddie Griffin & Kate Katzman. In theaters November 13th.

