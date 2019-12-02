VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for Season Two of UMBRE (SHADOWS) on HBO!

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  

Season two of UMBRE (SHADOWS) continues to follow Relu as he's made a deal with the head of a rival mafia organization: kill his boss the Captain in order to protect his family. Now Relu's daughter is married to the Captain's son. Will he able to keep his promise, and what consequences will his decision have?

Season two will be available to US Subscribers on HBO NOW®, HBO GO®, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms on Monday, December 2nd.

Watch the preview below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



