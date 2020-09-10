VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for SNEAKERHEADS on Netflix
Family man Devin and his fast-talking pal Bobby get swept up bouncing around L.A. i
Family man Devin and his fast-talking pal Bobby get swept up bouncing around L.A. in a wheeling-dealing scheme to score a mythical pair of sneakers.
Watch the trailer below!
Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 193 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Former RENT Cast Members Sing 'Will I?' with Arts Workers for Federal Relief
- VIDEO: 100 Artists Perform 'Will I?' in Times Square For Be An #ArtsHero
- VIDEO: On This Day, September 9- GLEE Premieres on Fox with a Cast of Broadway Favorites!
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For YELLOW ROSE, Starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga