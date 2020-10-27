VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for ROSE ISLAND on Netflix
An idealistic engineer builds his own island off the Italian coast.
An idealistic engineer builds his own island off the Italian coast and declares it a nation, drawing the world's attention. Values are tested when the Italian Government declares him an enemy, but to change the world risks must be taken.
Watch the trailer below!
Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- Video Flashback: Angela Lansbury Explores Her 70+ Year Career in Conversation With Her Niece, Felicia Lansbury Meyer
- VIDEO: Gwen Hollander Releases Trump-Themed Parody of 'Defying Gravity' From WICKED
- VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Sings 'Tomorrow' From ANNIE
- VIDEO: Watch the Full 2020 Olivier Awards Ceremony, Featuring Performances from Sam Tutty, Miriam-Teak Lee, and Sharon D. Clarke!