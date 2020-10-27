Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for ROSE ISLAND on Netflix

An idealistic engineer builds his own island off the Italian coast.

Oct. 27, 2020  

An idealistic engineer builds his own island off the Italian coast and declares it a nation, drawing the world's attention. Values are tested when the Italian Government declares him an enemy, but to change the world risks must be taken.

Watch the trailer below!

