Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for PARANORMAL on Netflix

Article Pixel

The story is based on the best selling thriller novel series.

Oct. 5, 2020  

Refaat Ismail, a cynical hematology professor with a dark sense of humor, has his world turned upside down and his lifelong scientific convictions questioned after he begins to experience paranormal activities. Along with his university colleague Maggie, they enter the paranormal world and try to save their loved ones from the immense danger that surrounds them. The story is based on the best selling thriller novel series with the same name by Ahmed Khaled Tawfik.

Watch the trailer below!

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 193 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for PARANORMAL on Netflix
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You