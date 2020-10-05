VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for PARANORMAL on Netflix

The story is based on the best selling thriller novel series.

Refaat Ismail, a cynical hematology professor with a dark sense of humor, has his world turned upside down and his lifelong scientific convictions questioned after he begins to experience paranormal activities. Along with his university colleague Maggie, they enter the paranormal world and try to save their loved ones from the immense danger that surrounds them. The story is based on the best selling thriller novel series with the same name by Ahmed Khaled Tawfik.

Watch the trailer below!

