VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for MURDER UNBOXED on Quibi

What do a bottle of brandy, a toaster, a pile of cash, and a Bourne Supremacy DVD have to do with murder?

What do a bottle of brandy, a toaster, a pile of cash, and a Bourne Supremacy DVD have to do with murder? Quibi's new true crime series, Murder Unboxed, will reveal the connections by dusting off the boxes of evidence from outlandish and real-life murder cases.

Watch the trailer below!

Mimicking the style of the popular online "unboxing" videos, each episode takes a new case and introduces seemingly unrelated evidence - one item at a time. Through interviews with the actual investigators, prosecutors, and witnesses of each case along with stylized recreations, the crazy story of how these random items came together to solve the crime unfolds. Full of twists, turns, and red herrings, each case plays out like a game of "Clue," a real whodunit that has viewers playing along and guessing until the very end.

