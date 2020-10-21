VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for David Fincher's MANK

MANK. In Select Theaters November and on Netflix on December 4.

MANK. In Select Theaters November and on Netflix on December 4.

Watch the trailer below.

Starring Academy Award Winner Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, and Charles Dance.

1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You