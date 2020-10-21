Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for David Fincher's MANK

MANK. In Select Theaters November and on Netflix on December 4.

Oct. 21, 2020  

Watch the trailer below.

Starring Academy Award Winner Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, and Charles Dance.

1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles.

